Memorial unveiled for fallen Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: January 18, 2020 06:54 PM
Created: January 18, 2020 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Family, loved ones and friends gathered at the Roswell Convention Center for the unveiling of firefighter and fallen hero, Jeff Stroble’s memorial Saturday.
"This upright granite tablet stands as a testament to the sacrifice that Jeff made, the ultimate sacrifice paid for the community that he served,” said Roswell Fire Department chief, Devin Graham. “The community he chose to live and raise his family in and the community that should never forget the sacrifice he and this family have made."
“To me, that is the most important reason for this and other memorials established in the future to honor Jeff,” Graham said. “Not only to remind us of Jeff, but to remind us to remind others –Not only to remind others of Jeff’s legacy, because he was a fireman lost in the line of duty, but also because of the legacy he leaves, being a father, a husband, a brother, a son, a hard worker –and, yes, even a Dallas Cowboys fan.”
Stroble died last year following a massive explosion, as he and several other Roswell firefighters prepared fireworks for the city’s 4th of July display.
“There’s a bunch of names on these walls behind us, and they reflect a level of commitment that is hard to explain. We can never forget it, we can never fail to honor it and doing this helps us remember,” said Roswell Mayor, Dennis Kintigh.
“Every day first responders are at risk, and I ask and beg people to show them the respect that they deserve,” Kintigh said.
The City of Roswell voted unanimously last October to place a new monument at the Roswell Convention Center to honor fallen hero, Jeff Stroble.
Bobby Villegas, a local activist and donor said he was behind the idea and believes it needed to be done.
Villegas said the cost for the memorial was $3,100. With the help of the community, they were able to raise the funds needed to purchase the monument.
The memorial is placed at the north end of the Roswell Convention center next to other memorial markers dedicated to Chaves County Law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty.
Memorial donors include: The Roswell Professional Firefighters Association, F.O.E (Veterans Org.) Louis Mestas, Joe and Rosa Luna, Dee Dyess (House of Flowers), Farmers Insurance (Sandra Quintero, Jose Zavala), Juan Oropesa and the Roswell community.
