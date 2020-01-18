Memorial unveiled for fallen Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble

“There’s a bunch of names on these walls behind us, and they reflect a level of commitment that is hard to explain. We can never forget it, we can never fail to honor it and doing this helps us remember,” said Roswell Mayor, Dennis Kintigh.

“Every day first responders are at risk, and I ask and beg people to show them the respect that they deserve,” Kintigh said.

The City of Roswell voted unanimously last October to place a new monument at the Roswell Convention Center to honor fallen hero, Jeff Stroble.

Bobby Villegas, a local activist and donor said he was behind the idea and believes it needed to be done.

Villegas said the cost for the memorial was $3,100. With the help of the community, they were able to raise the funds needed to purchase the monument.

The memorial is placed at the north end of the Roswell Convention center next to other memorial markers dedicated to Chaves County Law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty.

Memorial donors include: The Roswell Professional Firefighters Association, F.O.E (Veterans Org.) Louis Mestas, Joe and Rosa Luna, Dee Dyess (House of Flowers), Farmers Insurance (Sandra Quintero, Jose Zavala), Juan Oropesa and the Roswell community.