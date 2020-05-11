Memories of Cerro Grande Fire still fresh as city marks 20 years since fire

"Needless to say, the evacuation hit my family really hard because my parents both grew up here," he said. "They were born and raised in White Rock."

Robinson said the Cerro Grande fire resulted in a number of important changes.

“After the Cerro Grande, all the firefighting entities realized that you can’t fight a fire by committee. So now, instead of ‘well that’s on national forest land, we’re not going to worry about that, that’s up to them to fight.’ Now, we see that it’s a regional fight to have.”

Robinson said the lessons learned from the Cerro Grande Fire prepared him, and others who experienced it, to handle the coronavirus crisis.

“I think the best lesson that we learned is listen to the authorities," he said. "Los Alamos, in the town, it’s in is used to listening to those who have the information and going off of their recommendations. So when the governor said it’s time to stay at home, we’ve been really good about staying at home”