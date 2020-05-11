Memories of Cerro Grande Fire still fresh as city marks 20 years since fire | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Memories of Cerro Grande Fire still fresh as city marks 20 years since fire

Kai Porter
Updated: May 11, 2020 05:22 PM
Created: May 11, 2020 03:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Los Alamos marked 20 years since the Cerro Grande Fire tore through the city.

"We still look back and see the more the good of our community coming together than the destruction that came out of the fire," said James Robinson, Los Alamos County Councilor.

Advertisement

The Cerro Grande Fire started as a prescribed burn which grew out of control. The city was evacuated before 43,000 burned and destroyed 235 homes.

Robinson grew up in Los Alamos, and was attending school in the city at the time of the fire.

"Needless to say, the evacuation hit my family really hard because my parents both grew up here," he said. "They were born and raised in White Rock."

Robinson said the Cerro Grande fire resulted in a number of important changes.

“After the Cerro Grande, all the firefighting entities realized that you can’t fight a fire by committee. So now, instead of ‘well that’s on national forest land, we’re not going to worry about that, that’s up to them to fight.’ Now, we see that it’s a regional fight to have.”

Robinson said the lessons learned from the Cerro Grande Fire prepared him, and others who experienced it, to handle the coronavirus crisis.

“I think the best lesson that we learned is listen to the authorities," he said. "Los Alamos, in the town, it’s in is used to listening to those who have the information and going off of their recommendations. So when the governor said it’s time to stay at home, we’ve been really good about staying at home”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Cases rise to 3,122 on Navajo Nation, 100 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 3,122 on Navajo Nation, 100 total reported deaths
Rio Rancho man starts mobile drive-in cinema
Rio Rancho man starts mobile drive-in cinema
Lovelace Women's Hospital nurses make neck wraps
Lovelace Women's Hospital nurses make neck wraps
Santa Fe Opera cancels 2020 season due to pandemic
Santa Fe Opera cancels 2020 season due to pandemic
Advertisement


Pastor plans to hold service Sunday despite receiving cease and desist notice from NMSP
Pastor plans to hold service Sunday despite receiving cease and desist notice from NMSP
New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 207 additional cases
New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 207 additional cases
Memories of Cerro Grande Fire still fresh as city marks 20 years since fire
Memories of Cerro Grande Fire still fresh as city marks 20 years since fire
New Mexico's tourism industry hurting due to COVID-19 pandemic
New Mexico's tourism industry hurting due to COVID-19 pandemic
Cases rise to 3,122 on Navajo Nation, 100 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 3,122 on Navajo Nation, 100 total reported deaths