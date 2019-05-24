Memory Gardens remains a cause of frustration for relatives of those buried there

"I would like to find the owner and speak to him and ask him where his parents are buried and go do exactly what he has done to my mom, to his mom and see how he would like it,” Nelson said.

Matt Knowlton came out here today to take care for the plots of family and friends himself.

"But still it took me ten minutes to find them because they were covered with weeds,” Knowlton said. "You figure they would know how to work a weed eater to get around these markers."

KOB reached out to the owner of the property to see why, after years of complaints, the property is still covered in weeds and patches of dirt.

"We are looking to give peace to the families. And 98, 99 percent of them are very comfortable. So now that it is green, they are going to find something else they are not happy with,” Jerry Guttman, Owner of Memory Gardens Cemetery said.

With Memorial Day coming up, many say they are hopeful there will still be change.

“They need to make it as beautiful as it was back in the day.” Nelson said.