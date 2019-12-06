Men repair headstones of 2 veterans

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two men, who wanted to remain anonymous, went above and beyond after seeing a pair of veterans’ headstones falling apart.
“My parents raised us the right way,” one of the men said.
They did not want to reveal their names because they don’t feel they need praise for doing a good deed.
The men said the veterans’ headstones were sinking and had no base.
“Tombstones are pretty heavy, so my co-worker and myself-- we used the boom truck some, nylon straps in order to keep it upright,” one of the Good Samaritans said.
The men, who are linemen with PNM, said they’re always fixing and maintaining power lines, and fixing the headstones is part of their commitment to New Mexico.
“They just served,” one man said. “I mean they paid the ultimate price.”
