Mental health resources available for those in need in New Mexico | KOB 4
Mental health resources available for those in need in New Mexico

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: August 13, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 08:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico has the highest suicide rate in the nation. 

In 2018, 535 people reportedly died by suicide in the state.

Molly McCoy Brack, who runs the Agora Crisis Center, said she wasn't necessarily shocked to see that figure.

She now worries about the impact COVID-19 will have on mental health. 

"A big contributor is loneliness. Sometimes people say, 'oh they're just lonely,' but being lonely can be devastating," McCoy Brack said. "It can be very debilitating and has been linked in research to shortened lifespan, increased susceptibility to diseases, so loneliness and isolation play a huge role."

McCoy Brack said people need to know there is help out there.

"What I hope I can do is give them some hope and help them see that there might be reasons to live," she said. "And that there are people that are here to help if they knew you needed it.

People who need help can call 1-855-NMCRISIS. The hotline is open 24-hours a day.


