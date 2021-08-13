Meow Wolf announces updated COVID-19 protocols

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Meow Wolf announced on Friday an updated vaccination and mask policy for all guests.
Beginning August 13, exhibition guests will be required to wear masks. Masks will also be provided for those without one.
For concerts, all guests must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 48 hours. Guests must also bring their vaccination card or provide a photo of the card.
All guests must wear masks during the shows. Beverages may only be consumed on the outdoor patio of the venue or in Float Cafe. No drinks are allowed in the venue or exhibition areas.
Anyone who does not meet these policies will be unable to attend events and will receive a full refund.
The protocols are in effect until further notice and are in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico.
