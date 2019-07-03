Meow Wolf faces gender discrimination lawsuit

The other plaintiff, former content director Gina Maciuszek, says she was told she was being “too assertive” after complaining to management about being unfairly scrutinized in a way a male colleague was not.

The women are trying make the case a class action lawsuit, claiming more than 50 other women have been treated similarly by Meow Wolf since 2017.

Meow Wolf responded to the lawsuit by issuing the following statement:

"Meow Wolf is committed to the equal treatment of all employees, and we are committed to fair and supportive employment practices.

We pride ourselves in being one of the highest paying employers in the state, having recently increased our minimum wage to $17/hr. As our company has grown over the last few years, we've continued to increase the amenities and employee benefits in hopes of creating a positive work environment. Meow Wolf has been so successful thanks to the loyalty of our amazing employees, and we are proud of our incredibly low turnover rate.

We are quite aware of the systemic gender bias issues that plague our society as a whole, and we have taken huge steps to identify those items internally while working towards becoming a gold standard of corporate responsibility. We are committed to fair employment practices, equitable pay, and supportive treatment of all employees no matter gender, race, sexuality, or beliefs.

As Meow Wolf continues to grow, we understand that we have greater responsibility and will face greater scrutiny. This comes with the territory. We appreciate all of the support from our New Mexico community as we continue on our evolving path.”