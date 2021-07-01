Meow Wolf fully reopens, prepares to host in-person concerts again

It wouldn't be Meow Wolf without a twist on the classic concert.

"We're doing this weird concert with this band called Mac Sabbath, and it's a Black Sabbath cover band, where like everyone dresses like McDonald's characters," Garbett said.

While Meow Wolf is fully reopening, COVID-era cleaning policies will reman in place.

"We put it into place because of COVID, but based on the space and how close people can get in here, I don't think we're ever going to roll back on them," Garbett said.



