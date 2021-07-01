Meow Wolf fully reopens, prepares to host in-person concerts again

Tamara Lopez
SANTA FE, N.M.- Meow Wolf no longer has pandemic-enforced occupancy restrictions.
They were dropped when the state fully reopened Thursday.
Susan Garbett, general manager of Meow Wolf's House of the Eternal Return, said live music is returning to the venue.
"We have about 63 shows already confirmed for 2021," Garbett said.
It wouldn't be Meow Wolf without a twist on the classic concert.
"We're doing this weird concert with this band called Mac Sabbath, and it's a Black Sabbath cover band, where like everyone dresses like McDonald's characters," Garbett said.
While Meow Wolf is fully reopening, COVID-era cleaning policies will reman in place.
"We put it into place because of COVID, but based on the space and how close people can get in here, I don't think we're ever going to roll back on them," Garbett said.
