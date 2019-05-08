Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour | KOB 4
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour

Joshua Panas
May 08, 2019 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Meow Wolf announced Wednesday a company-wide minimum wage of $17 per hour.

According to a company statement, the wage increase will go into effect immediately throughout all departments of the Santa Fe location.

“Sharing success is one of our core ideologies. We want to reward those who have worked hard to help us continue to grow,” said Meow Wolf Co-founder and CEO, Vince Kadlubek.

Meow Wolf's minimum wage is now $9.50 higher than the state's minimum wage, which is $7.50 per hour.

In Santa Fe, where Meow Wolf is located, the minimum wage is $11.80 per hour.

