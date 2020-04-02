Meow Wolf offering virtual experiences

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 02, 2020 07:54 PM
Created: April 02, 2020 07:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Meow Wolf has created an online experience for people who are stuck at home.
"We really are trying to find new ways to both keep the content fresh as well as make it more fun and exciting to jump into that narrative," said Didi Bethurum, vice president of Marketing for Meow Wolf.
The artists created Meow Wolf-inspired backgrounds for Zoom video meetings.
They are also working on a YouTube series, which will allow fans to learn about the inspiration behind the artwork.
