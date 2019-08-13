Meow Wolf planning major expansion in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Meow Wolf planning major expansion in Santa Fe

KOB Web Staff
August 13, 2019 10:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Meow Wolf is planning a major expansion in Santa Fe.

According to Albuquerque Business First, the company filed plans with the city for a four-story, 75,000-square-foot office addition to its local manufacturing facility at 2600 Camino Entrada.

Albuquerque Business First reports that employees will use the space to create art for its installations in other cities.

Meow Wolf is planning exhibits in Denver, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix.

