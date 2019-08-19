Meow Wolf plans to expand office space in Santa Fe

Meow Wolf is also looking to acquire neighboring property from the city to build out a parking lot. Jenkins said they would be required to pay the appraised value for that land.

The development would create a total capacity of 500 to 600 workers between the proposed office space and its current 52,000 square foot fabrication facility, according to Autotroph, the architect firm that’s been hired for the facility.

The Early Neighborhood Notification meeting, held Monday evening, was just one step in a series to get this project off the ground.

Officials with the City of Santa Fe said the meeting was required in order to submit an application for the project. There will also be a required traffic study to determine if the current infrastructure would adequately handle any changes to traffic in the area.

Jenkins said expect to submit an application to the city in October. If the timeline remains, they expect to have the traffic study and application to present to the city Planning Commission sometime in December.

If everything comes together, Jenkins said they would like construction to start in the spring.

“We are entering into an exploratory, pre-development phase that imagines an expanded production facility in Santa Fe that will accommodate our existing 500 employees plus a few hundred more that we hope to employ in the coming years,” said Meow Wolf officials in a statement.

“We know that New Mexico is our home, and it’s our intention to continue to build our employee base in-state as we expand into other markets.”