Meow Wolf to open Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nevada

Omega Mart has four themed areas and features some New Mexico artists.

The installation will open at 25% capacity due to COVID-safe protocols.

House of Eternal Returns is still closed, but Bethurum said there will be surprises for New Mexicans when it reopens.

"We’ll have a lot more, we call them, creative operators in there. Performers, that are inside the space that will be cleaning multiple times per hour, particularly with those high contact areas and then of course we will have other types of sanitization going on with a new HVAC system," she said.

Meow Wolf plans on opening another location in Denver, Colorado later this year.

