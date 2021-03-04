Meow Wolf to reopen House of Eternal Return March 19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meow Wolf has announced plans to reopen its House of Eternal Return, starting Friday, March 19.
The Santa Fe location will welcome guests in at 25% capacity between Friday and Monday of every week.
Masks will be required at the immersive art exhibit, as well as temperature checks and social distancing. Hand sanitation stations are arranged throughout the installation and guests can also request gloves.
"This is an incredibly exciting moment for one of great attractions in the entire state of New Mexico – and for the many New Mexicans who love Meow Wolf," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a release.
Tickets are available on Meow Wolf's website. For more information about COVID protocols, click here.
