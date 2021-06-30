Meow Wolf to welcome back concerts in August

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2021 12:01 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 11:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meow Wolf is planning to have live music at the House of Eternal Return beginning in August.
The one-of-a-kind music venue has not had any shows since last March.
“There is nothing like that shared experience of a live show, feeling connected to an artist, friend or hundreds of strangers, and we're all looking forward to having that energy return to House of Eternal Return.” said Susan Garbett, general manager of the House of Eternal Return. “It's been a long and difficult 16 months for everyone and we're ecstatic to finally be able to welcome folks back into the venue."
