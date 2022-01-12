Mesalands Community College announces spring semester postponement | KOB 4

Mesalands Community College announces spring semester postponement

Mesalands Community College announces spring semester postponement

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 12, 2022 09:37 AM

TUCUMCARI, N.M. -- Mesalands Community College announced late Tuesday the start of the spring semester will be postponed.

An emergency presidential order stated the semester will be postponed to at least Jan. 31.

An extra week will be added to the end of the semester but a traditional spring break will still happen. Finals week is also scheduled for May 9-12 with a May 13 commencement.

The Board of Trustees will decide on the final contents of it Jan. 18. 

Faculty and staff will continue to be on campus getting students registered and coming up with pandemic procedures for the semester.

The annual Stampede Day will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continue until the planned first day of classes. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Out-of-state home buyers drive up New Mexico real estate market
Out-of-state home buyers drive up New Mexico real estate market
Teen mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster will face judge
Teen mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster will face judge
APD: Shots fired outside Valley High School game
APD: Shots fired outside Valley High School game
New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 2,932 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 2,932 additional COVID-19 cases
RRPS announces schedule change for February
RRPS announces schedule change for February