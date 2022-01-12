Mesalands Community College announces spring semester postponement

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 12, 2022 09:37 AM
TUCUMCARI, N.M. -- Mesalands Community College announced late Tuesday the start of the spring semester will be postponed.
An emergency presidential order stated the semester will be postponed to at least Jan. 31.
An extra week will be added to the end of the semester but a traditional spring break will still happen. Finals week is also scheduled for May 9-12 with a May 13 commencement.
The Board of Trustees will decide on the final contents of it Jan. 18.
Faculty and staff will continue to be on campus getting students registered and coming up with pandemic procedures for the semester.
The annual Stampede Day will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continue until the planned first day of classes.
