Mesalands Community College fires president, mum on reason | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: May 12, 2020 09:03 AM

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — Mesalands Community College has fired its president after placing him on indefinite paid administrative leave in March.

The eastern New Mexico school’s board voted last month to terminate the contract of John Groesbeck.

The board declined to comment on the reason for placing him on leave and for his termination. Since March, he had not been allowed on campus.

Groesbeck was hired as Mesalands president in July 2018 after the retirement of Thomas Newsom. The board gave Groesbeck a two-year contract extension last year.

The board named Vice President of Academic Affairs Natalie Gillard as interim president.


