Michelle Garcia Holmes declared winner of New Mexico's Republican primary for U.S. House District 1

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2020 08:04 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 03:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 has declared Michelle Garcia Holmes the winner of the Republican primary for the U.S. House Dist. 1 seat.
Garcia Holmes beat two other challengers.
She will take on incumbent Democrat Deb Haaland in November.
Haaland will be seeking her second term in office. She became one of the first Native American women in Congress when she won in 2018.
