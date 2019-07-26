Mick Rich announces 2020 Senate run
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Commercial contractor Mick Rich tells KOB he will make another run for the Senate in the upcoming 2020 election.
The Republican ran unopposed in the 2018 primary, but lost to incumbent Democrat Martin Heinrich.
Besides Rich, Gavin Clarkson is the only other candidate, so far, who plans to run in next year's Republican primary. Clarkson is a former Trump administration official and professor at New Mexico State University.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan are facing off in the Democratic primary for the same Senate seat to be vacated by longtime Senator Tom Udall.
