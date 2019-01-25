Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border | KOB 4
Advertisement

Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border

Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border

The Associated Press
January 26, 2019 09:14 AM

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol agents say a man among hundreds of migrants detained in New Mexico in recent days has been diagnosed as having been infected with flesh-eating bacteria.

Advertisement

The man was transported to a hospital after telling an agent that he had a growing rash on his leg.

Officials said in a statement Friday the unidentified migrant will require extensive treatment.

Flesh-eating bacteria is a rare condition called necrotizing fasciitis that spreads quickly and can be fatal.

The bacteria usually gets into the body through a minor cut or scrape and can cause a serious infection that can destroy muscle, skin and other tissue.

Sometimes surgery is needed to remove the infected area.

It's rare for the infection to spread to other people.

The man's home country was not disclosed.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: January 26, 2019 09:14 AM
Created: January 25, 2019 07:15 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
Advertisement




Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
Credit unions offer interest-free loans for federal employees
Credit unions offer interest-free loans for federal employees
Longest shutdown over: Trump signs bill to reopen government
Donald Trump
Lawmakers seek millions to save UNM sports programs
Lawmakers seek millions to save UNM sports programs