Militia member faces judge on firearms charges
April 22, 2019 02:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A member of an armed civilian group that has detained migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border was charged Monday with being a felon in possession of firearms.
The federal charges stem from a search of his New Mexico home in 2017.
Larry Hopkins made his initial court appearance Monday in Las Cruces. The 69-year-old man was arrested over the weekend near Sunland Park, where he and others members of his group have been patrolling the border.
The group gained attention last week for stopping hundreds of migrants, drawing criticism from immigrant advocates and Democratic leaders in New Mexico.
A criminal complaint states Hopkins, who has three prior felony convictions, had nine firearms and ammunition in his northern New Mexico home.
Federal officials declined to say why they waited over a year to file the charges.
Hopkins' lawyer said he plans to enter a plea of not guilty at a bond hearing in Albuquerque next week.
