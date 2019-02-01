Minimum wage bill sparks debate about tipped workers

HB 31 would also remove the minimum wage exemption for tipped workers who currently make less than minimum wage, which is proving to be controversial.

So many people showed up for public comment in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee Friday afternoon, they had to sit in an overflow room.

Emmanuelle Leal with Somos Un Pueblo Unido, a workers and immigrants rights organization, says restaurant workers like servers or bussers shouldn't have to rely on tips to make a living.

"Most tipped workers, they have to deal with instability. There are times of the year when they get a lot of tips and there are times of the year when they don't get any tips," she said.

But others, like Jay Hayden, a server at Geronimo in Santa Fe, say many tipped employees already make more than minimum wage, because of tips.

"There are already measures in place that if a server does not make minimum wage while they’re on the clock that they do get paid minimum wage,” he said.

Hayden's worried about the impact paying tipped workers minimum wage would have on a restaurant's ability to operate.

"It puts a big financial imposition on the restaurant owners. It’s a tough business. The margins are slim for them already. And you want to bump up the front of the house payroll by 5 times. That seems very substantial,” he said.

HB 31 passed its second and final committee in the House this afternoon. Now it's headed to a vote on the House floor.

