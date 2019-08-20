Mining proposal in Santa Fe National Forest draws opposition | KOB 4
Mining proposal in Santa Fe National Forest draws opposition

Associated Press
August 20, 2019 12:24 PM

PECOS, N.M. (AP) - A proposed exploratory mining operation on Santa Fe National Forest land is drawing fierce opposition from some northern New Mexico residents.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports residents near the village of Pecos, New Mexico are vowing to take on mining outfits seeking to search for copper, zinc and gold on a 2-acre (.8-hectare) spread.
    
The Australian-based New World Cobalt and its American subsidiary, Comexico LLC, have put in a request to conduct exploratory mining operations on land near Tererro, New Mexico.
    
But Upper Pecos Watershed Association Vice President Lela McFerrin says residents are worried about the water quality coming out of the watershed.
    
New World Cobalt CEO and general manager Mike says "hysteria and misinformation" are clouding residents' perspective.
    
State officials are reviewing New World Cobalt's request.

Credits

Associated Press


Updated: August 20, 2019 12:24 PM
Created: August 20, 2019 07:21 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

