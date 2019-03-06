Minor marijuana changes clear New Mexico Senate | KOB 4
Minor marijuana changes clear New Mexico Senate

The Associated Press
March 06, 2019 01:42 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico state Senate has passed a bill that would decrease penalties for marijuana possession.

The Senate voted 30-8 on Tuesday to pass a Democrat-sponsored bill that would reduce penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana. More ambitious reform proposals to allow recreational marijuana sales in New Mexico have yet to reach the House or Senate floor.

The bill from Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces would reduce penalties for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana to a $50 fine on first offense.

Republican Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque says the bill doesn't go far enough toward modernizing marijuana regulation. He is sponsoring a bill to tax recreational marijuana sales at state-operated stores that has been heard by two committees with winning an endorsement.

Updated: March 06, 2019 01:42 PM
Created: March 06, 2019 01:41 PM

