Miracle baby born on New Year's Day

Faith Egbuonu
January 15, 2019 07:15 PM

HOBBS, N.M. - Daphne Garza was in shock when she found out she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Garza, mother of three boys, had decided to get her fallopian tubes removed after her third son.

However, a year later, she began to experience morning sickness and decided to take a pregnancy test.

“I was in disbelief… so, I went and got a few more. Came back and the rest of them came out positive,” she said.

It was a dream come true for her husband, Ray Garza. He had always wished for a baby girl.

Zariah Khloe Nicole Garza was born on New Year’s Day.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: January 15, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: January 15, 2019 04:59 PM

