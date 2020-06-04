MIS-C hits New Mexico, affects children exposed to COVID-19

Unlike coronavirus, where most kids would show mild or no symptoms, MIS-C causes fever, rash, abdominal pains and red eyes.

In extreme cases, it can attack different body parts like the brain or heart.

In New Mexico, young people make up about 12% of the coronavirus cases in the state.

Dr. Pederson said it’s hard to compare numbers to other states but expects to see an increase in MIS-C cases in New Mexico.

"So it's a little hard to say that just by that number we're going to see more cases but I think it's clear looking at the national trends that we're very likely to see more cases here in New Mexico."

Pederson said MIS-C is not contagious. However, coronavirus, which leads to the illness is.

He said it is treatable and urges parents to get their kids medical attention if they see the symptoms.