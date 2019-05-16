Missing Endangered Juvenile: Emmanuel Gavin Haudley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Gallup Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding 16-year-old Emmanuel Gavin Haudley.
He was last seen on May 12, near 4th Street in the Gallup area.
Emmanuel is Native American, 5'8" tall, 130 pound and has black hair.
Anyone with information about Emmanuel's whereabouts is asked to call the Gallup Police Department at (505) 722-2231 or dial 911.
