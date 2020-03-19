2 kids found safe after Missing Endangered Person alert was issued | KOB 4
2 kids found safe after Missing Endangered Person alert was issued

Luciana Brown and Tristan Brown Luciana Brown and Tristan Brown | 

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 19, 2020 01:32 AM
Created: March 19, 2020 12:49 AM

Update: Both kids were found safe in Bloomfield. It's unclear if they were with their father or if he was taken into custody. 
 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for two kids Wednesday night.

Police said Luciana Brown and Tristan Brown were taken by their biological father, Tevis Brown, from their home in Thoreau.

Luciana Brown, 5, three feet tall, weighs 25-30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Tristan Brown, 4, is two 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 24-30 pounds, according to police.

Police said Children Youth and Family Department were given emergency custody of Luciana and Tristan Brown. However, attempts to contact Brown have been successful.

According to the alert, Brown is believed to be driving a Red Toyota pickup truck with a New Mexico license plate. Police believe they are likely headed to Bloomfield.


