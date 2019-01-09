Authorities seek answers on whereabouts of missing Albuquerque man
KOB Web Staff
January 09, 2019 12:35 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Albuquerque man.
27-year-old Marshall Naranjo was last seen on Dec. 28 in Los Alamos. Sheriff’s officials say he was waiting for a ride back to Albuquerque.
Naranjo is described as 6’tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on his back, abdomen and right arm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at 505-986-2400.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: January 09, 2019 12:35 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved