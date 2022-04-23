Mitchell Fire: 20,000 acres burned in Harding County

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 23, 2022 07:18 PM
Created: April 23, 2022 04:33 PM
HARDING COUNTY, N.M. – Fire crews are working to contain the Mitchell Fire in northern New Mexico.
The Mitchell Fire has burned 20,000 acres east of Mosquero in Harding County.
There were evacuations Friday in the areas of Carriso and Boyeros. Fire managers say no structures are threatened.
The fire was first reported at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, off of NM Highway 39 near mile marker 42.
Cause of Fire: Under investigation
Area Vegetation: Grass, pinion-juniper
Estimated Acres Burned: 20,000
Ownership(s): Private
Structures Threatened: No
Structures Burned: No
Evacuations: Yes, areas of Carriso and Boyeros
