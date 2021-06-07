Mobile home destroyed in fire on Pajarito Mesa

Casey Torres
Updated: June 07, 2021 05:33 PM
Created: June 07, 2021 03:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Firefighters had to battle more than flames while battling a mobile home fire on the Pajarito Mesa Monday morning.
"On arrival the first engine found a fully engulfed mobile home," said AFR Battalion Commander Chris Hoehn. "It was actually two mobile homes joined together."
Hoehn said conditions would not allow firefighters to enter the homes, so they were only able to fight the flames from the outside.
"Being remote, it takes us a while to get here. The roads aren't the best roads," Hoehn said. "There's no fire hydrants out here, so there's no water, so we have to bring our water tenders to be able to bring all that water to fight the fire."
Firefighters managed to get the job done without anyone suffering injures.
The homeowners' panicked horses are okay, too.
A cause of the fire has not been released.
