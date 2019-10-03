Mobile home park dealing with flooding after heavy rain in SE New Mexico

Neighbors at a mobile home park in Roswell said they’ve had enough.

"I lived here for 15 years and I've never seen anybody come out here and maintain anything,” said resident Kim Hunt.

Neighbors said heavy rain poured down their yards two days ago, and much of the water is still there.

"If they would maintain that drainage along the 285, they would find that the water will go south and not north,” Holmstrom said. “ The drains on the north side are dry. No matter how much it rains, they never get water-- it all comes to us."

The City of Roswell is not responsible for drainage issues at the mobile home park, because it’s outside the city limits.

KOB made calls to the Chaves County Flood Commission, but we haven’t heard back.

Holstrom’s patience is running thin.

"All I'm asking is to get your butts over here, take a look at it and come up with an idea that works for everyone,” he said.