Mobile home park dealing with flooding after heavy rain in SE New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mobile home park dealing with flooding after heavy rain in SE New Mexico

Faith Egbuonu
October 03, 2019 06:28 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- Flash floods have taken over southeast New Mexico for days.

Advertisement

Some residents believe poor drainage in the area is to blame.

"For over two years, we've been dealing with flood issues,” said resident David Holmstrom. “The state neglects to take care of our road drainage."

Neighbors at a mobile home park in Roswell said they’ve had enough.

"I lived here for 15 years and I've never seen anybody come out here and maintain anything,” said resident Kim Hunt.

Neighbors said heavy rain poured down their yards two days ago, and much of the water is still there.

"If they would maintain that drainage along the 285, they would find that the water will go south and not north,” Holmstrom said. “ The drains on the north side are dry. No matter how much it rains, they never get water-- it all comes to us."

The City of Roswell is not responsible for drainage issues at the mobile home park, because it’s outside the city limits.

KOB made calls to the Chaves County Flood Commission, but we haven’t heard back.

Holstrom’s patience is running thin.

"All I'm asking is to get your butts over here, take a look at it and come up with an idea that works for everyone,” he said.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Created: October 03, 2019 06:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
Advertisement



New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
State senator plans to introduce bill to allow endorsement deals for college athletes
State senator plans to introduce bill to allow endorsement deals for college athletes
Albuquerque city councilors want to allocate $150,000 for Party Patrol program
Albuquerque city councilors want to allocate $150,000 for Party Patrol program
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder