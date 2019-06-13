Mom of New Mexico high school student hit with stun gun sues | KOB 4
Mom of New Mexico high school student hit with stun gun sues

The Associated Press
June 13, 2019 07:45 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The mother of a New Mexico high school student with special needs who was hit with a stun gun by a sheriff's deputy is suing.

The woman filed a lawsuit this week in the state's First Judicial District and accused the Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy of assault, battery and false imprisonment of her 15-year-old boy.

The May 10 episode at Española Valley High School has attracted the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and state Attorney General Hector Balderas.

According to a lapel video, Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy Jeremy Barnes used a stun gun the boy after he refused to follow orders and called the deputy a homophobic slur.

Rio Arriba County Manager Tomas Campos declined to comment.

