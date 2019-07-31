Mom upset after school district cancels enrollment for her 2 kids

"I went to El Capitan and got all the reports, paperwork, exemptions, and everything I needed turned in,” Caple said. “I got approval letters from the district, saying that they were both allowed to go to El Capitan Elementary School."

However, Caple said things took a turn July 20.

"Two weeks before school starts, I found out they have no school to go to,” Caple said. “The district not only canceled the zone exemptions, but also gave away my youngest son's pre-K spot."

Caple claims the reason was due to attendance.

She said her 9-year-old son received an attendance award certificate in October 2018, and recent absences were excused with doctor notes provided – except for one.

"I did not have an excuse for my oldest son, so they're using that against my youngest saying that due to an attendance for a sibling, he cannot attend El Capitan."

Roswell Superintendent Dr. Ann Lynn McIlroy said attendance is reviewed for the entire school year which ends in May.

"We would look at anything in excess of 10 absences, excused or unexcused.” McIlroy said. “Missed school is missing school. That's checking your student out early, or bringing them late, so it’s missed instructional time for whatever reason."

McIlroy says approval and denial letters were mailed two months ago.

"Parents were notified of either their approval or denial of their zone exemption request by letter from the superintendent's office,” Mcilroy said. “Those letters were mailed, on or before the last day of May in 2019."

The district offered alternative schools, but Caple said she can’t afford to drive her sons back and forth across town.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do at this point,” Caple said.