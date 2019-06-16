Money from oil, gas revenues gushing into state coffers | KOB 4
Money from oil, gas revenues gushing into state coffers

Money from oil, gas revenues gushing into state coffers

The Associated Press
June 16, 2019 01:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith says if the price of oil doesn't drastically change, the state could receive more than $1 billion in additional tax dollars next year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the oil boom in southeastern New Mexico still going strong and money from oil and gas revenues continuing to gush into state government's coffers.

Smith told an interim legislative subcommittee on transportation that a windfall of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion will occur unless the international scene changes and the revenues fall.

Crude oil prices dipped earlier this week to less than $50 a barrel, partly credited to fears of a trade war with China.

But oil prices rallied late in the week to more than $52 a barrel.

Created: June 16, 2019 01:40 PM

