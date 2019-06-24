Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week | KOB 4
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week

Eddie Garcia
June 24, 2019 07:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The monsoon is expected to begin in New Mexico on Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Craft said the typical road blocks to southern monsoon moisture are lifting, allowing for the monsoon to begin.

Once that happens, Craft said it opens the flood gates in New Mexico.

“I will say I'm a little surprised to see the moisture come up here this early, but there are some indications that we could have a rather healthy monsoon this year,” Craft said.

High dew points and storms are forecast to become a daily occurrence.

“It doesn't normally reach this far north as central New Mexico until early to middle July, so this would be an early start if the monsoon moisture continues to persist,” Craft said.

Even though daily monsoon storms may become the norm, Craft said there could still be dry periods mixed throughout the season.

Updated: June 24, 2019 07:00 PM
Created: June 24, 2019 04:03 PM

