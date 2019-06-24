Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week

“I will say I'm a little surprised to see the moisture come up here this early, but there are some indications that we could have a rather healthy monsoon this year,” Craft said.

High dew points and storms are forecast to become a daily occurrence.

“It doesn't normally reach this far north as central New Mexico until early to middle July, so this would be an early start if the monsoon moisture continues to persist,” Craft said.

Even though daily monsoon storms may become the norm, Craft said there could still be dry periods mixed throughout the season.