Monsoon season has yet to put a dent in areas of the state with the worst drought conditions

"So our recent rains are certainly helping. We're seeing soil moistures come up through the state,” Fontenot said. “We really do need to see that same precipitation over the remainder of the monsoon season through the end of September early October to really start helping bring us out of drought statewide."

If soil moisture levels stay up throughout the monsoon season and the state sees a good winter, it could mean less drought conditions for next year.

"Certainly it seems to be more prevalent over the last decade or so and part of that is you know 1975 or so through 1995 were pretty wet periods through the state. You know the state goes in cycles. The region goes in 20 to 40-year cycles in precipitation. Certainly we can see that in our stream flow records,” Fontenot said.

With La Niña on the horizon, the entire southwest could experience a drier precipitation regime.

"The outlooks are for trending toward a below normal winter at this point based off of La Niña but again it's going to depend on where you are but at least for the short term we really need this widespread precipitation to continue over the state to help start improving that drought and certainly to help our soil moisture,” Fontenot said.

In short, a heavy monsoon season through the end of September coupled with normal snow pack this winter should start healing the state from drought.





