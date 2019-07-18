Months after deadly house fire, family still searching for answers | KOB 4
Months after deadly house fire, family still searching for answers

Meg Hilling
July 18, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Four Corners family is searching for answers after their loved one died in a house fire.

Gordon Jones was found dead inside the Bloomfield house in January.

Neighbors suspected foul play, and the family said they still don’t have answers about what led to the fire.

“It would be nice to hear anything,” said Jones’ sister, Krystal Tanner.

The family said they haven’t heard from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in months.

KOB 4 was told by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office that the case is still active but they don’t have any new information.

That’s not good enough for Tanner.

“I struggle every day,” she said. “I guess don't give up, pray."

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: July 18, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 04:51 PM

