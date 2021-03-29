Moores believes he can return CD1 to Republican control

Moores said his focus is supporting police to fight persisting crime, supporting New Mexico's gas and oil industry and pushing back on public health restrictions for local businesses.

"It's been 12 years since my party, Republicans, won it. But, before that we had this seat for 40 years. So, it's going to be an interesting race. We're going to contrast where we differ on the issues, and we're going to fight for New Mexico," Moores said.

Democrats will select their candidate Tuesday. The Libertarian Party selected Chris Manning to run for the CD1 seat. He previously served in the National Guard, and ran in the 2018 race for New Mexico’s northern congressional district.

"If you're taking that left, right paradigm with the Republicans and Democrats-- with Libertarians you're going to get that fiscal responsibility and small government from Republicans but then on the Democratic side you're going to get a lot of social issues," Manning said.

The special election is scheduled for June 1, but early voting can start in six weeks.