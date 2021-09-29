Moose shot, killed in New Mexico; authorities search for suspect

Diana Castillo
BLOOMFIELD N.M - A picture of a bull moose making its way through Aztec and Bloomfield has gone viral.
However, someone illegally shot the animal Monday.
“It was wounded by the person that illegally shot it. Our conservation officers did have to euthanize it,“ said Tristanna Bickford, communications director for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.
Moose are not very common in New Mexico but in areas like the Four Corners they do tend to wander from Colorado, but it doesn't mean that they are not protected if they are shot and or killed.
“So they are protected species in New Mexico which means they cannot be hunted or in this case illegally shot without proper licensing and in New Mexico we do not offer any moose hunting licenses,“ said Bickford.
The moose was shot in Bloomfield. Now, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is asking the public to help track down the person who did this. If you have any information, call 1-800-432-4263 or click here.
