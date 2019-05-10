Mora County Court to open Monday | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
May 10, 2019 04:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Mora County Magistrate Court will open Monday, more than a decade after construction started.

A nearly-complete shell of a building sat unfinished for years after funding was exhausted. However, in 2013, the legislature approved additional funding to complete the building.

It will serve as the county courthouse and house the county's administrative offices.

The county has been without a courthouse since 2005, when its 59-year-old courthouse was condemned.

Joshua Panas


Created: May 10, 2019 04:12 PM

