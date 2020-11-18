Mora fire department center of fraud, forgery & embezzlement, audit claims

4 Investigator Nathan O'Neal: Do you believe that all the expenses... the charges that were made on behalf of this department were legitimate?

Former Mora Fire Chief Dennis Romero: Yes... I wouldn't do them otherwise.

The state's audit also points to $1,500 in luxury flooring and financial records believed to be fabricated. The scope of the audit examined five years of financial records.

"Regardless of who commits the waste, fraud or abuse, we will hold them accountable," said State Auditor Colón.

To be clear—no one has been charged with any crime so far. However, the case has since been forwarded to state police and to the district attorney to consider possible criminal charges.