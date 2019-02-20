Moratorium on new charter schools passes first hurdle
The Associated Press
February 20, 2019 11:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - No new charter schools would be allowed to open in New Mexico until 2022 under a proposal that has cleared its first legislative hurdle.
House Bill 434 has the support of Democrats and teacher unions. It passed the House Education Committee on a 10-3 vote Wednesday.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also has voiced support for imposing a moratorium on opening new charter schools until state leaders have time to review how those in place are performing.
Some parents testified that putting the brakes on new charter schools would limit options for families in a state that has struggled for decades to boost success rates within the public school system.
The bill's supporters argue that charter schools siphon money from traditional schools and that the state is facing costly court mandates for improving opportunities for minority and low-income students.
