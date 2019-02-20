Moratorium on new charter schools passes first hurdle

Some parents testified that putting the brakes on new charter schools would limit options for families in a state that has struggled for decades to boost success rates within the public school system.

The bill's supporters argue that charter schools siphon money from traditional schools and that the state is facing costly court mandates for improving opportunities for minority and low-income students.

