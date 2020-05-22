More coronavirus testing planned at New Mexico meat plant

Illinois-based Stampede Meat opened the plant in the former Tyson Foods location in 2018. It began operations with 300 employees with plans to expand to a workforce of nearly 1,300 by 2024.

Stampede CEO Brock Furlong said in a statement that the company in early March adopted more safety measures to limit spread and continues to add initiatives based on federal guidelines and recommendations. The first case at the plant was reported in early May.

Stampede said its processing facilities are cleaned and sanitized daily, with high-touch areas sanitized every half hour. Employees and visitors are screened and have their temperatures taken before entering. Employees also are instructed to wear layered protection including face masks, neck warmers and face shields.

According to Stampede, 7.5% of the plant’s employees tested positive in the first round. Of those, most were reportedly asymptomatic. The company said 90% of those first cases have recovered.

In the second round, less than 5% of the staff tested positive. The company said those workers were still recovering and would be re-tested and cleared by a medical professional before returning to work.

New Mexico has nearly 6,500 cases, and health officials say an increasing number of people who are 19 and younger have contracted COVID-19.

Children and teenagers make up about 13% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases, up from 7% a few weeks ago and about four times higher than the national average, the Albuquerque Journal reported.