More LANL workers sue over vaccine mandate

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. – In August, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announced a requirement for all of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, no later than Oct. 15.

Now, several employees are taking legal action with a federal lawsuit. One of the attorneys on the case, Angelo Artuso, told KOB 4 LANL has been more accommodating for employees with medical exemptions than religious ones.



"In other words, Los Alamos National Labs has recognized that they have sincerely held religious beliefs that prevent them from taking the vaccine or getting the vaccine, has offered a one size fits all option, use up all your vacation time, if you have it, and then you go on leave without pay," Artuso said.



The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses LANL of religious discrimination and violating employees' rights to equal protection under the law, among other things.