More parents opting to homeschool their children in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 21, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: August 21, 2020 03:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of parents have disenrolled their children from New Mexico public schools, and have opted to homeschool them.
Disenrollment leads to less money for districts. However, education officials say homeschooling is also leading to a lot more confusion than necessary.
"We've had a lot of increase in questions regarding how we can homeschool solely based on the pandemic," said Karen Woerner, deputy director for the state's Public Education Department's Charter School Division. "And that's where our concerns live. Parents are just doing it for the pandemic."
Woerner said about 11,000 New Mexico families are registered for homschooling this school year. About 8,500 families were registered for homeschool last school year.
The state doesn't track the reason why parents opted to homeschool their children, health concerns seem to be the most logical reason for the increase.
"I also don't want to imply that people that want to homeschool shouldn't still do that, but that's why this is important," Woerner said. "If it's because they want to keep your children home during the pandemic, to me that's not a good reason, right? We have other options that you should take advantage of. But I certainly don't want to deny that there."
Parents who are concerned about districts starting in-person learning, don't have to worry. The governor has said every district must still provide a complete online-only option.
"Check with your schools on their remote option, and especially if you intend to send your student back to public school next year," Woerner said.
Woerner said she doesn't want to discourage parents from considering homeschooling, instead, she said that she wants parents to know about all of the benefits and potential pitfalls before making a decision.
"I do know that some parents are frustrated with some of the online reopening that's happening, and again, you know, it is a learning curve for everyone's students, parents, teachers, administrators, and we're all trying to do the best we can," Woerner said. "And I do think they need a little bit of time."
