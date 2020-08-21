More parents opting to homeschool their children in New Mexico

The state doesn't track the reason why parents opted to homeschool their children, health concerns seem to be the most logical reason for the increase.

"I also don't want to imply that people that want to homeschool shouldn't still do that, but that's why this is important," Woerner said. "If it's because they want to keep your children home during the pandemic, to me that's not a good reason, right? We have other options that you should take advantage of. But I certainly don't want to deny that there."

Parents who are concerned about districts starting in-person learning, don't have to worry. The governor has said every district must still provide a complete online-only option.

"Check with your schools on their remote option, and especially if you intend to send your student back to public school next year," Woerner said.

Woerner said she doesn't want to discourage parents from considering homeschooling, instead, she said that she wants parents to know about all of the benefits and potential pitfalls before making a decision.

"I do know that some parents are frustrated with some of the online reopening that's happening, and again, you know, it is a learning curve for everyone's students, parents, teachers, administrators, and we're all trying to do the best we can," Woerner said. "And I do think they need a little bit of time."