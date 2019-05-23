More port-a-potties available for visitors at Elephant Butte Lake | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

More port-a-potties available for visitors at Elephant Butte Lake

Brittany Costello
May 23, 2019 06:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people are expected to visit Elephant Butte Lake for the Memorial Day weekend.

Advertisement

The lake is up 8 feet from May of 2018, according to Edna Trager, mayor pro tem of the City of Elephant Butte.

In addition to the high lake level, visitors will notice more port-a-potties after there was concern that people were dumping their waste.

Trager said she’s heard rumors about people dumping waste in the sand.

However, an instance of dumping has not been confirmed.

Trager said she wants to make sure people either use the dump station or port-a-potties.

“This isn't anything anyone wants to see happening so believe me you're going to have neighbors policing neighbors,” Trager said.

State park officials said they approved two new port-a-potty contracts for the park and a local business is prepping trucks to provide portable septic services for those campers.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: May 23, 2019 06:01 PM
Created: May 23, 2019 03:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO investigates fatal crash on EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
BCSO investigates fatal crash on EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Brittany Alert issued for missing Taos man
Jose Saiz
NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
NM land boss wants gender-specific pronouns nixed
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
No-kill animal rescue teams with local brewery for fundraising event
No-kill animal rescue teams with local brewery for fundraising event
Advertisement




As e-scooters prepare to launch in Albuquerque, study shows injury risk
As e-scooters prepare to launch in Albuquerque, study shows injury risk
First cadets graduate from CNM's Law Enforcement Academy
First cadets graduate from CNM's Law Enforcement Academy
More port-a-potties available for visitors at Elephant Butte Lake
More port-a-potties available for visitors at Elephant Butte Lake
BCSO investigates fatal crash on EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
BCSO investigates fatal crash on EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Tamaya Horse Rehab holding fundraiser to help abandoned horses
Tamaya Horse Rehab holding fundraiser to help abandoned horses