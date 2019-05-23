More port-a-potties available for visitors at Elephant Butte Lake

Trager said she’s heard rumors about people dumping waste in the sand.

However, an instance of dumping has not been confirmed.

Trager said she wants to make sure people either use the dump station or port-a-potties.

“This isn't anything anyone wants to see happening so believe me you're going to have neighbors policing neighbors,” Trager said.

State park officials said they approved two new port-a-potty contracts for the park and a local business is prepping trucks to provide portable septic services for those campers.