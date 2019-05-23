More port-a-potties available for visitors at Elephant Butte Lake
Brittany Costello
May 23, 2019 06:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people are expected to visit Elephant Butte Lake for the Memorial Day weekend.
The lake is up 8 feet from May of 2018, according to Edna Trager, mayor pro tem of the City of Elephant Butte.
In addition to the high lake level, visitors will notice more port-a-potties after there was concern that people were dumping their waste.
Trager said she’s heard rumors about people dumping waste in the sand.
However, an instance of dumping has not been confirmed.
Trager said she wants to make sure people either use the dump station or port-a-potties.
“This isn't anything anyone wants to see happening so believe me you're going to have neighbors policing neighbors,” Trager said.
State park officials said they approved two new port-a-potty contracts for the park and a local business is prepping trucks to provide portable septic services for those campers.
Credits
Updated: May 23, 2019 06:01 PM
Created: May 23, 2019 03:55 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved