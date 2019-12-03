More public meetings set for Air Force base’s training plan | KOB 4
More public meetings set for Air Force base’s training plan

The Associated Press
Created: December 03, 2019 06:21 AM

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Air Force is hosting another round of public meetings around southern New Mexico this week as it calls for expanding areas for training exercises.
    
Holloman Air Force Base released a draft environmental review of its proposal earlier this fall and extended the public comment period to Jan. 31.
    
Tuesday’s meeting is in Truth or Consequences. Other meetings are planned for Silver City and Las Cruces.
    
Base officials say the existing training airspace in southern New Mexico was developed more than 30 years ago and hasn’t evolved with the technology and capabilities of modern aircraft.
    
Some residents are concerned about alternatives that call for expanded operations over parts of the Rio Grande and the Gila region. They say the airspace closer to the base near Alamogordo would be adequate.
 

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

