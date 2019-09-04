More sex abuse lawsuits filed against Catholic priests who served in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

More sex abuse lawsuits filed against Catholic priests who served in NM

Chris Ramirez
September 04, 2019 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two new lawsuit allege abuse in New Mexico Catholic churches.

Advertisement

A woman identified as "Jane Doe P" claims she was sexually molested by a teenage boy in 2001 when she was 10 years old.

Her parents sent her to see the priest at St. John the Bapist Catholic Church in Roswell for spiritual guidance.

The lawsuit claims, instead of spiritual guidance, the priest, Father Juan Montoya, raped her inside the church.

“One thing that jumps out about this case is how relatively recent it is,” said Levi Monagle, the woman’s attorney. “In the context of these cases, clergy abuse cases, across the country-- a lot of the victims are coming forward when they are 50, 60 years old. In this case, we have a victim who is younger than I am.

Father Juan Montoya is dead, but if he were alive, the case would be eligible for criminal prosecution.

In the Las Cruces area, an alter server who served Father Marcos Rizzo-Rico in the mid-1970s claims that priest sexually abused him for years. 

The alleged victim has filed a lawsuit as well.

Both cases are making their way through New Mexico's judicial system.

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Created: September 04, 2019 06:46 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Exotic cat spotted in mountains north of Santa Fe
Exotic cat spotted in mountains north of Santa Fe
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
New Mexico State fair to feature new events, festivals, rides
New Mexico State fair to feature new events, festivals, rides
Advertisement



Video: Deputy chases man during special operation in SE Albuquerque
Video: Deputy chases man during special operation in SE Albuquerque
Urgent care hit with repeated vandalism
Urgent care hit with repeated vandalism
Stepfather sentenced for his role in death of 9-year-old boy
Stepfather sentenced for his role in death of 9-year-old boy
$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall
$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall
Skilled 4 Work: CNM adapts trade programs to modern technology
Skilled 4 Work: CNM adapts trade programs to modern technology