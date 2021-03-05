More testimony heard during hearing for couple accused of causing fatal crash

"I looked in the van, there was nobody in the van. I walked around to the driver's side of the passenger car and all the airbags, it had front airbags and side airbags that had deployed on the car," the sergeant said. "It was still kind of, the airbag dust was still coming out of the windows. The driver's window was broken so when I walked up I could hear a person like moaning. I moved the side airbag out of the way and I could see a female. I never saw her face, I just saw her hands we're kind of, like she was trying to make fists with both her hands. Just kind of groaning and gasping for air. I told her to hang on."

Prosecutors believe Garcia and Groves were fleeing in a stolen van when they crashed into the Boling family.